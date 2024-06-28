Friday, June 28, 2024
MoU signed to promote ‘Made in Pakistan Products’ in France

MoU signed to promote 'Made in Pakistan Products' in France
Agencies
June 28, 2024
Newspaper, International

PARIS   -   Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad attended MoU signing ceremony between Business Forum and International Business & Professional Corporation aimed at boosting commerce and trade activities and promoting Made in Pakistan Products in France.

Participants appreciated the working of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which is focused at facilitating overseas business community by providing conducive environment for investment and growth. In order to benefit from the opportunities offered under one window SIFC, a delegation of prominent businessmen is likely to visit Pakistan to explore investment opportunities and promote Pakistan’s exports to Europe.

Agencies

