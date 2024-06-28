Friday, June 28, 2024
New budget is an economic terrorism against public, claims opposition leader Omar Ayub

New budget is an economic terrorism against public, claims opposition leader Omar Ayub
Web Desk
5:15 PM | June 28, 2024
National

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub has termed the new federal budget as economic terrorism against the public.

Speaking at the National Assembly, he reiterated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself claimed that the budget was IMF-directed.

He asserted that this budget was devised by ‘hit-man’ and an economic terrorism against the public.

He hit out at the federal cabinet on the wheat matter, stating, “is it a cabinet or circus, which imports the wheat first then exports that wheat. They don’t know about the economy.

He claimed that Mohsin Naqvi as a caretaker chief minister imported the wheat worth of 450 billion and didn’t purchase wheat from the wheat growers.

He demanded an investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the matter of wheat imports worth billions of rupees.

He insisted inflation, prices of flour, oil and the rate of dollar will increase and economic development was impossible without devising a budget against the industries.

Pakistan's first Olympic markswoman guns for historic medal

He raised the issue of privatisation of national assets, questioning. “Why are institutions responsible for privatisation being provided with loans? The privatisation is standing on 30 billion and where are the other programs of privatisation?

Investment was not coming due to the absence of supremacy of law, Omar Ayub added. He described the people blind, talking about reduction in inflation.

Web Desk

National

