Despite rebuke after rebuke, the government’s repeated attempts at political reconciliation must be commended. It takes sagacity to extend an olive branch to past tormentors, and the Prime Minister has demonstrated that he can play that unifying role. His lament that Pakistani politicians have “reached a point where we are even hesitating to shake hands with one another” is one that needs serious reflection by today’s parliamentarians.

Democracy does not mean eternal opposition to each other; it is predicated on public representatives cooperating, collaborating, and debating on matters of public interest for the greater good of the nation. Even bitter opponents need to be able to sit across from each other with smiles on their faces and sincerity in their intentions.

Unfortunately, Pakistani politics have become entangled in a vicious cycle of victimization, reprisals, and harassment of opponents. Each action hardens resolve, and its reaction perpetuates the cycle. At some point, someone has to break the chain. From both sides of the aisle, politicians have to sit down, decide to forgive and forget the wounds of the past, and seek to sincerely work towards fostering respectful relations. Sticking to one’s own interpretations and narrative will only deepen the divide and prolong the current conflict.

Despite being presented with that opportunity several times, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) continues to stubbornly stick to its “will-they, won’t-they” policy towards negotiations—to the confusion and frustration of all. Even during this National Assembly session, members of PTI responded to Shahbaz Sharif’s heartfelt plea with scorn. Their speeches were filled with barbs and insults, with zealous demands for the release of Imran Khan and other party leaders before any progress can be made.

Here we have reached yet another impasse. With PTI not likely to change their stance anytime soon, it falls on Shahbaz Sharif again to keep the olive branch extended.