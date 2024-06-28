Omar Ayub resigns as PTI's secretary general

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader resigned as party’s secretary general on Thursday.

Ayub, who is also leader of the opposition in National Assembly, shared his resignation on X, formerly Twitter.

“It was a great honour for me to serve as PTI’s secretary general since May 2023,” Ayub said in his resignation letter that he addressed to party’s founder Imran Khan.

He also stepped down as chairman of party’s central finance board.

In a letter dated June 22 to PTI founder Imran Khan, he submitted his resignation from the secretary general position.

After resigning from the party position, he said, "I am grateful to the PTI founder for accepting my resignation as PTI's Secretary General. I had sent my resignation on June 22 to the founder of PTI and Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali."

He added that the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz, conveyed his message to Imran Khan during a meeting at Adiala Jail on Thursday.

He mentioned that, according to the founder of PTI's directives, further changes will be made to PTI's organisational structure in coming days. He expressed his gratitude to all members of the PTI family, parliamentarians, and office-holders for their tireless work and bravery for the founder of PTI.

stated that he was unable to do justice to the position of secretary general of the party while serving as the leader of the opposition, and therefore, another person should be nominated for the position of secretary general.

The resignation of came amid the reports of cracks within the ranks of PTI as 21 MNAs are planning to form a forward bloc in National Assembly.