One dead, 41 injured as school bus plunges into ditch in Swat

A student died while 41 others sustained injuries as a school bus plunged into a ditch in Swat’s Khwazakhela tehsil.

The tragic incident took place in Asala Kotnai area of Khwazakhela tehsil.

According to Shafiqa Gul, the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the bus was taking the children home from a private school located in Khwazakhela.

“The driver lost control and the bus plunged into a ditch when it reached a narrow bridge in the Asala area,” said the rescue official.

A student named Abdullah died on the spot while other sustained injuries.

Six of the injured were in critical condition and they were taken to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

According to local eyewitnesses, the bus driver had been involved in another accident in the past which killed four children and left 30 others injured in November 2021.

The local people said that the bus was in dilapidated condition and the road was also not suitable for driving.

“We have repeatedly approached the high officials to repair the road but all our efforts remained fruitless,” said the local residents of the area.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swat Dr Zahidullah said that an immediate inquiry was conducted into the incident and stern action would be taken against the school’s management and the driver.