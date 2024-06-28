Friday, June 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Opposition's conduct during CM's speech regrettable, says Azma Bukhari

Opposition's conduct during CM's speech regrettable, says Azma Bukhari
Web Desk
10:38 PM | June 28, 2024
National

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari says the opposition's conduct in the Punjab Assembly during the speech of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was regrettable. 

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, she said they (opposition) thought they would suppress the government by abuse, hooliganism and misbehaviour. 

“We will wait for what the speaker will decide,” she said, adding that they had resorted to use of abusive language and “we have been bearing the insult with our heads down for the last four months.” 

“They even do not care about mothers and sisters’ respect. Foul language has been used in the assembly against the CM,” she highlighted. 

She said it was a pity that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was jealous of development of the province. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1719549826.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024