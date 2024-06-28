Opposition's conduct during CM's speech regrettable, says Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister says the opposition's conduct in the Punjab Assembly during the speech of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was regrettable.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, she said they (opposition) thought they would suppress the government by abuse, hooliganism and misbehaviour.

“We will wait for what the speaker will decide,” she said, adding that they had resorted to use of abusive language and “we have been bearing the insult with our heads down for the last four months.”

“They even do not care about mothers and sisters’ respect. Foul language has been used in the assembly against the CM,” she highlighted.

She said it was a pity that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was jealous of development of the province.