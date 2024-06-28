Friday, June 28, 2024
Outage-stricken people take to the street in parts of country

Web Desk
5:17 PM | June 28, 2024
National

Freaking out from the double whammy of pitiless heat and continuous loadshedding, residents of various parts of Balochistan took to the street on Friday to lodge their protest.

Demonstrators blocked thoroughfares for traffic in several parts of the province. Motorists also faced a great deal of inconvenience due to road blockades in the sultry weather.

The Zamindar Action Committee (ZAC) put up barricades at the main Quetta-Punjab and Quetta-KP roads junction located in Qila Saifullah. Similarly, roads were blocked in Noshki, Mastung, Mangchar and Qila Saifullah.

Speaking to media, ZAC members bemoaned that their crops were destroyed due to unavailability of water and electricity. They lashed out at the Water and Power Development

Authority (WAPDA) for not being able to stop long spells of power outages in the province.

