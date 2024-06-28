PA completes debate on supplementary budget

LAHORE - Thursday’s sitting of the Punjab Assembly which continued till late at night was conspicuous by its irrelevant debate on issues other than the budgetary matters. The Assembly was supposed to have discussion on the supplementary budget, but the members on both sides of the aisle spent most of the time discussing politics, cricket matters and the issue of raise in their salaries. However, the Assembly completed debate on the supplementary budget with the speaker repeatedly extending the time of the session which continued till after 11 pm. The approval of demands for grants will be sought from the House on Friday. In his speech, the Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bachar stated that the large amount of the supplementary budget was a failure of the government’s economic discipline. Rana Aftab questioned why such a large supplementary budget was necessary. Both government and opposition members delivered fiery speeches for and against the budget. The Opposition leader refused to apologize for the May 9 incident, saying that if they are innocent, there is no reason to apologize. The members also expressed their frustration with the cricket team as well. Samiullah Khan stated that the Pakistan cricket team had broken the nation’s heart, blaming the failure on groupings between Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. He questioned why the wealthy board is spending the nation’s money in the name of security. Opposition members once again protested the release of the PTI founder and chanted slogans on the Assembly steps. Also, the treasury and opposition reached a consensus on the issue of their salaries, and the speaker ruled that the salaries of Assembly members should be taken out of the government’s jurisdiction and given to the Assembly Secretariat. The speaker gave a ruling on Rana Aftab’s point of order regarding salaries. Rana Aftab had raised the issue that Assembly members are not government employees for the government to determine their salaries. The speaker ruled that this matter is constitutional. Since Rana Aftab’s point of order is correct, the issue of Assembly members’ salaries should be handled by the Assembly, not the government. At this ruling, members chanted “I love you, Speaker.”