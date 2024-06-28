Pakistan committed to UN peacekeeping partnership, says minister

Pakistan will work with the United Nations and all interested states to further develop the concept of peace enforcement, the interior minister said during a UN summit in New York on Friday.

According to Radio Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi in his address at the UNCOPS Summit 2024 at the United Nations General Assembly said Pakistan was proud of its longstanding contributions to the UN peacekeeping.

He said that Pakistan was committed to peacekeeping partnership, especially with the African Union and the OIC.

“In today's perilous times, the world faces threats of forced foreign interventions, suppression of freedom struggles, poverty, inequality, global tensions, military tensions and nuclear arms race.”

Naqvi said preventive diplomacy should focus on addressing the root cause of conflicts, adding that the UN peacekeeping missions faced increasing challenges from terrorist groups, tribal rivalries and threats to safety.

He said Pakistan agreed with the cause of the series and broad-based future reflection of the UN peacekeeping.

The minister suggested that peacekeeping missions must be part of an overall political strategy, which seeks to address and resolve the cause of conflict and violence.

He said the mandate of the UN peacekeeping must be responsive to the special circumstances or situations.

He added that each mission should be provided with adequate human and material resources and advanced capabilities like radars and early warning intelligence.

Naqvi said improvement could be made in command and control structure especially to ensure timely response to attacks against civilians and peacekeepers.

He said the collective mission of the UN peacekeepers was clear to foster international cooperation in safeguarding communities and ensuring the security of nations.