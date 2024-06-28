Pakistan denounces US Congress resolution as 'unsolicited interference'

Pakistan on Friday said that Resolution 901 adopted by the US House of Representatives was an “unsolicited interference” in Pakistan’s domestic affairs which was “neither welcome nor acceptable”.

The resolution clearly stemmed from an inadequate and erroneous understanding of political and electoral process of Pakistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated at the weekly press briefing.

“It is also an unsolicited interference in Pakistan’s domestic affairs. We believe that bilateral relations between countries should be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality. The unsolicited interference from the US Congress is therefore neither welcome nor acceptable,” the spox remarked.

Besides, the spokesperson added, the timing and context of the said resolution were also not conducive to the current positive trajectory of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States.

“Pakistan will like to develop its relations with the US on the basis of mutual trust and confidence and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs.”

Expressing concerns about the continued suppression of the democratic rights of the Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Baloch said that a few days ago, Indian authorities banned the elections of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association and arrested its former president Mian Qayoom.

Indian authorities also disallowed Eid congregation at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and house arrested prayer leader and prominent Kashmir leader Mir Waiz, she added.