Pakistan plans tit-for-tat resolution after US demand for polls probe

ISLAMABAD - In a major development, Pakistan has announced to pass a resolution in response to the US resolution passed the other day seeking investigation into the February 2024 general elections.

“The government has taken notice of the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives on Pakistan, a resolution will also be passed in response,” announced Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, responding to a cut motions related to his ministry, in the National Assembly budget session yesterday.

The house is likely to pass the finance bill 2024-25 today, on the completion of discussion on cut-motion.

The minister for foreign affairs expected the treasury (allied partners) and the opposition benches to express sovereignty and unity.

Though the government and the opposition are in tense relation, Dar said the draft of resolution will be shared with the opposition and treasury benches for their input.

The foreign minister also dispelled the impression that Pakistan faces isolation at the international level.

He said Pakistan has been elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, which shows the confidence of the international community on Pakistan.

He said the forum will be effectively used to raise the Kashmir dispute and the situation in Gaza.

“The relations with Afghanistan are on the priority agenda of the government,” he said adding that the government is in contact with Afghanistan and dates are also being worked out for his visit to Kabul.

Dar said the government is pursuing the policy of economic diplomacy as it is the way forward to put the country on the growth trajectory. He said Pakistan has the potential to come out of the difficult economic situation.

About the budgetary proposals, the house also approved two demands for grants pertaining to the Foreign Affairs Division.

The cut motions moved by the opposition members on these demands for grants were rejected by the house.

The house also approved six more demands for grants of the Interior and National Food Security.

Winding up the discussion regarding agriculture, Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain assured the House to evolve a mechanism to provide targeted subsidies to farmers. He said inputs should be made available to farmers at fixed prices.

Hussain informed the House that agri students are being sent to China on government expenditure to equip them with modern techniques, trends, knowledge and research in the agriculture sector. He said we want to double the per acre yield.

Regarding solarization of agri-tube wells, the minister said the government is providing subsidies in this respect.