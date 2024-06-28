Friday, June 28, 2024
“The greatest wealth is to live content with little.” –Umar Abdul Aziz

June 28, 2024
Umar Abdul Aziz, the 6th caliph of Islam, inherited a vast fortune but was grieved by his ancestors’ malpractices. He rejected the Umayyad dynasty’s monarchal tendencies, choosing a path of simplicity and justice. His legacy is a testament to his commitment to principle over power. Inheriting 70 crore 10 lac dirhams, he died leaving only 70 dirhams to his son and 30 dirhams for his funeral. This stark contrast reflects his dedication to humility and compassion. As a leader, he stood against corruption, inspiring generations to come.The legacy of Umar Abdul Aziz is still significant in Pakistan today because of the country’s continued monarchical tendencies and corruption. His dedication to accountability, justice, and simplicity sets an example for both citizens and leaders, encouraging a return to the morality and compassion that underpin a wealthy and just society.

