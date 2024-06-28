Friday, June 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PFF nominates Mohammad Ali for AFC, SAFF match commissioner seminars

PFF nominates Mohammad Ali for AFC, SAFF match commissioner seminars
Web Sports Desk
5:09 PM | June 28, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the nomination of Mohammad Ali, an AFC Elite Assistant Referee, to participate in two significant seminars organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). The nomination was recommended by the Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA).

According to the press release issued by PFF media, Mohammad Ali will attend the SAFF Aspiring Match Commissioner seminar in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from July 29 to July 30, 2024. He will also participate in the AFC Match Commissioner Seminar 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from August 26 to August 29, 2024.

Expressing his gratitude, Mohammad Ali said, "I am honored by the nomination, I wouldn't have been here without the Pakistan Football Federation's consistent support."

Pakistan's first Olympic markswoman guns for historic medal

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1719549826.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024