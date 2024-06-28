PIA Dubai-bound flight cancelled after bird hits plane

A PIA plane bound for Dubai averted a major mishap when its pilot applied an emergency brake after one of its tyres burst due to the hit of a bird, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

With the incident, the PIA flight was cancelled and rescheduled for Friday (today).

The plane was ready to take off when a bird hit its engine, causing the burst of its tyre.

The pilot intelligently applied an emergency brake before it took off. A thorough checking of the national carrier was conducted.

The PIA flight PK 223 had to carry 145 passengers to Dubai, but after the incident the passengers had to stay in a hotel, who now would leave on Friday.