Friday, June 28, 2024
PIA Dubai-bound flight cancelled after bird hits plane

PIA Dubai-bound flight cancelled after bird hits plane
Web Desk
5:21 PM | June 28, 2024
National

A PIA plane bound for Dubai averted a major mishap when its pilot applied an emergency brake after one of its tyres burst due to the hit of a bird, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

With the incident, the PIA flight was cancelled and rescheduled for Friday (today).

The plane was ready to take off when a bird hit its engine, causing the burst of its tyre.

The pilot intelligently applied an emergency brake before it took off. A thorough checking of the national carrier was conducted.

The PIA flight PK 223 had to carry 145 passengers to Dubai, but after the incident the passengers had to stay in a hotel, who now would leave on Friday.

Web Desk

National

