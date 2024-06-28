Poor internet connectivity begins to bite GB SMEs, freelancers

Poor internet connectivity has started biting SMEs and freelancers as the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are dissatisfied with the inconsistent cell phone and internet connectivity.

Talking to WealthPK, Ghulam Rehman, President of the Freelancers Association GB, said Gilgit-Baltistan, a region of immense natural beauty, had been plagued by the unreliable network connectivity for far too long. Establishing a robust network infrastructure has become a challenge for this remote terrain, he added.

“Access to the internet is no longer a privilege but a fundamental necessity. In the region, SCO, a public sector entity, under the Ministry of IT and operated by the army, is responsible for providing internet services to the most of the region,” Rehman said.

He lamented that the lack of reliable network connectivity was hindering the region’s development, affecting economic activities, healthcare and education services, emergency contacts, remote work, and study opportunities.

He pointed out that the situation was graver in rural areas, where the network towers were frequently turned off owing to power outages. The residents of the region are tired of inadequate cellular and internet connectivity, especially during extended power outages.

The SCO has come a long way in overcoming the difficulties posed by the rough terrain, but there is still a pressing need for better connectivity and service dependability.

Power shortages plague all the districts, with Gilgit city receiving only three to four hours of electricity daily from October to April. Insufficient internet connectivity due to the power outages compounds the challenges for SMEs and freelancers across the region.

He suggested that reliable network connectivity could be achieved by solarizing the network towers. Solar-powered network towers would ensure uninterrupted connectivity, even in areas where traditional power sources are unavailable. This is particularly important in the region, as power outages are frequent and can last for hours or even days.

Talking to WealthPK, Raja Noor ul Amin, Public Relations Officer at the SCO, emphasized the organization’s dedication to delivering reliable services in Gilgit-Baltistan despite the formidable challenge posed by the power crisis. While they strive to provide uninterrupted connectivity, prolonged power outages significantly hinder their operations, making it difficult to maintain a consistent 24/7 service.

He also mentioned other factors, such as fiber breaks which are a persistent issue in GB, causing network connectivity disruptions and frustration for the residents and businesses. The region’s rugged terrain and harsh weather conditions make fiber optic cables vulnerable to physical damage or cuts, leading to breaks in the connection.

Soil erosion, landslides, construction work, and aging infrastructure are common causes of fiber breaks, resulting in the loss of internet, disruptions in critical communication, and economic losses.

The SCO public relations officer said they had solarized some towers where the power outage issue was serious. The organization is actively working to optimize its resources and ensure the best possible provision of services in the region.