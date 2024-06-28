PRCS chief, US envoy share areas of coop for communities

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, held a productive meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, aimed to explore avenues of collaboration between PRCS and the United States in the realm of humanitarian assistance. The USAID Pakistan Senior Advisor, Humanitarian Assistance Mr. James Fleming and Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Chairman Laghari underscored the pivotal role played by the United States in aiding PRCS’s relief efforts. He highlighted the significant contributions made by the United States in addressing various calamities, including earthquakes and floods, which have afflicted Pakistan in recent years.

Laghari engaged in discussions with envoy Blome about potential areas where the United States can support PRCS’s humanitarian initiatives. He informed the about his previous meeting with US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew J. Schofer, which laid a solid foundation for the discussions. The Chairman PRCS gave a detailed briefing on the organization’s key programs and interventions, highlighting their ongoing work to support vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

Chairman Laghari expressed optimism regarding continued commitment from the United States, particularly in the recovery phase following the devastating Monsoon 2022 floods in Pakistan. He outlined key areas where support from the United States could significantly bolster PRCS’s humanitarian efforts, including healthcare, water sanitation & hygiene, and women’s empowerment through livelihood assistance, maternal and child health initiatives, and leveraging innovation, technology, Climate change and Research for capacity building and community welfare projects.

Chairman PRCS also emphasized on increasing the humanitarian program funding for PRCS through the partnership and collaboration of USAID and the Pakistani diaspora based in the United States and through the American Red Cross as well. He also acknowledged the support of USAID for the ongoing PRCS Local Led Adaptation project in districts Thatta, Badin, Sajjwal and Karachi.

In response, the lauded PRCS humanitarian efforts under the leadership of Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, in extending aid to the vulnerable, particularly amid crises. He also commended PRCS’s exemplary humanitarian services during floods and other calamities, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with both national and international humanitarian actors in alleviating the sufferings of vulnerable communities in Pakistan. He said the dialogue between the leadership should be continued in future.