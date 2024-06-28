PSX stays bullish, gains 252 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 252.61 points, a positive change of 0.32 percent, closing at 78,528.25 points against 78,275.65 points on the last working day. A total of 283,542,503 shares were traded during the day as compared to 469,756,007 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.067 billion against Rs 19.777 billion on the last trading day. Around 426 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 211 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 65 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 27,558,409 shares at Rs 1.25 per share, K-Electric Limited with 21,974,252 shares at Rs 4.67 per share, and Oil and Gas Dev with 16,928,743 shares at Rs137.17 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 104.99 per share price, closing at Rs 18,396.67, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs 67.21 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,650.00. Fatch Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 11.86 per share closing at Rs 122.54, followed by Dawood Lawrencepur Limited with a Rs 7.39 decline to close at Rs 212.00.