Friday, June 28, 2024
Punjab govt decides to amend ‘Kite Flying Prohibition Ordinance’

Agencies
June 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   To prevent kite flying in Punjab, the government has decided to amend the Kite Flying Prohibition Ordinance 2001. Official sources told APP that in this connection, the Punjab Law Department had sent a draft to the Chief Minister’s Office in consultation with the Standing Committee on Law. According to the sources, in the amended ordinance, imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years and a fine of up to five lakh rupees have been proposed for the kite makers, also in the ordinance, there will be a fine for the children while the parents of the children have also been recommended to be punished.

In this regard provincial Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth has said that the aim of the amendments in the ordinance is to narrow the circle around the real beneficiaries of punishment.

Agencies

