Punjab Govt determined to serve masses: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said the provincial government is determined to serve the people.

Addressing in the Punjab Assembly in Lahore today, she highlighted the achievements of her government's first 100 days in office.

She emphasized that historic and tax-free budget was presented by the provincial government and the government has not imposed taxes on the people of Punjab.

The Chief Minister said her government is going to restart the laptop scheme with the cost of 10 billion rupees.

She also informed the house that a plan is being initiated to enroll out-of-school children in schools.

About health facilities, she said free medicines and treatment facility is being provided to the people in public hospitals.

She also outlined measures to support farmers, including interest-free loans and subsidies on agricultural machinery.