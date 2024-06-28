Punjab Police officers to visit China for advanced training

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has said that a delegation of eleven officers from Punjab Police will embark on a 12-day training visit to China next month.

Addressing a meeting of the selected officers for the training programme at the Central Police Office here on Thursday, he said that these officers will undergo training from July 1 to 12, will receive advanced training in various fields, including counter-terrorism, from Chinese experts, adding that the training programme aims to enhance the professional skills and capacity of the police officers. He appreciated the representation of Punjab Police in the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor Security Officials Training Programme, calling it commendable. He briefed the officers about the significance and benefits of the training programme.

According to details, the selected officers for the training programme include SSP Special Branch Rawalpindi Fazal Hamid, AIG Procurement Syed Karar Hussain, SSP Punjab Highway Patrol Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SP Cantt Lahore Awais Shafiq, Principal Police Training School Sargodha Anam Faryal, SP Investigation Cantt Bushra Nisar, SDPO Taxila Kainat Azhar, SDPO Peoples Colony Faisalabad Zainab Khalid, SDPO Kamalia Sundus Ishaq, SDPO Sadiqabad Rahim Yar Khan Bangal Khan, SDPO Cantt Tayyab Wazir.

IGP Dr Usman Anwar instructed all officers to complete their training with full dedication.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGP Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younas, SSP Investigation Lahore Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, AIG Training, AIG Logistics, SPs, and senior officers.