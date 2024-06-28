Rain, thunderstorms bring relief to sweltering Karachi

KARACHI - After enduring days of intense heat, Karachi residents finally got a reprieve as rain showers and thunderstorms swept across various parts of the city.

Downpours were recorded in various parts of the city, including Malir, Gadap, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Saddar, Super Highway, and the surrounding areas.

The dark clouds and continuous rain significantly lowered temperatures, much to the delight of the heat-weary residents. The refreshing showers brought a sense of relief and joy, making the weather pleasantly cool.

However, the rainfall also caused power outages in some regions, disrupting daily routines and causing inconvenience to the residents. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecasted rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms today and Friday. On Wednesday, a dust storm swept through parts of Karachi, adding to the sweltering and humid conditions.

However, the Met Office predicted isolated heavy downpours and dust-thunderstorm to hit various parts of Sindh, including Karachi on Tuesday after the city experienced a “feels like” temperature of 51°C at around 2 pm earlier on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Karachi, Sardar Sarfaraz, stated that a low-pressure system currently situated south of India’s Gujarat is influencing the weather. “Under this system, there is a likelihood of thunderstorms and rain in Karachi between June 26 and July 1,” According to the Meteorological Department, besides Karachi, areas including Mithi, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Khairpur, and Dadu are also expected to experience strong winds, dust storms, and thunderstorms.

The PMD also confirmed that moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating the southern and eastern parts of Pakistan. These currents are expected to reach the upper parts of the country from Thursday, bringing thundershowers with gusty winds to Sindh and other provinces.