Rescue 1122 conducts training, exercise in hospitals

SIALKOT - The Rescue-1122 conducted training and exercise in district and tehsil government hospitals for timely action in emergency situations. According to a spokesperson, a Rescue-1122 team, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, conducted a mock exercise in government hospitals of the district and tehsils to prepare for any emergency situation such as fire and earthquake in which a joint training and exercise was conducted with the hospital administration of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital (AIMTH), Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Daska and Sambrial. The purpose of the exercise was to train the hospital staff, doctors, patients and families to save their lives in any emergency situation. During the exercise, in case of fire, a practical model of fire control was presented besides rescuing the people trapped inside the building, shifting the injured to the nearest hospital in time after first aid. Allama Iqbal Hospital’s fire and safety team and Incharge Dr Naeem Butt also participated alongwith rescue 1122. The Incharge Fire Safety Team Dr Naeem appreciated the rescue effort and said that the purpose of such mock exercise is to prepare ourselves for the upcoming emergency situations and we should know what our next step should be in an emergency. MS Allama Iqbal Hospital Sohail Anjum Butt said that such a mock exercise should be conducted in all the government hospitals of the district so that awareness can be raised among the people to get tested in time for emergency situations. He appreciated this rescue initiative.