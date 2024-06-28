RPO appreciates police officials for solving kidnapping for ransom case

MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to police officers/officials of district Lodhran for solving kidnapping for ransom case here on Thursday. In a ceremony held here at his office, the regional police officer said that a two-year-old girl Horain was abducted from district Lodhran and the kidnappers demanded ransom money of Rs600 million from the family.

Taking action on the case, a special team was formed under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz and DSP Ishaq Sial, Inspector Zaffar Iqbal, Inspector Raees Ali Ansar and other officials were also included in team.

The police team solved the case and recovered abducted minor girl and also arrested the kidnappers Zeeshan and Kamran.

The RPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry lauded the performance of district police and awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates for solving the case within the shot period.