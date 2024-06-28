Friday, June 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rs35b allocated for Lahore’s development: Maryam

Rs35b allocated for Lahore’s development: Maryam
Web Desk
1:35 PM | June 28, 2024
Business

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says 35 billion rupees have been allocated for the development of Lahore.

She stated this during a meeting with Chairman Model Bazaar Company and Member National Assembly Muhammad Afzal Khokhar in Lahore today.

She said model bazaars will be converted to the Green Punjab Solar Model.

Chief Minister also accorded approval to the decision to start free home delivery services from the model bazaars.

Maryam Nawaz also directed the launch of a mobile app for online orders from model bazaars.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1719549826.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024