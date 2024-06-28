Rs35b allocated for Lahore’s development: Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says 35 billion rupees have been allocated for the development of Lahore.

She stated this during a meeting with Chairman Model Bazaar Company and Member National Assembly Muhammad Afzal Khokhar in Lahore today.

She said model bazaars will be converted to the Green Punjab Solar Model.

Chief Minister also accorded approval to the decision to start free home delivery services from the model bazaars.

Maryam Nawaz also directed the launch of a mobile app for online orders from model bazaars.