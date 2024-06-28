Friday, June 28, 2024
Rupee gains 3 paisas against dollar

Rupee gains 3 paisas against dollar
June 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -   Pakistani rupee on Thursday gained 03 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.37 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.40. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs277.6 and Rs280.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 31 paisa to close at Rs 297.55 against the last day’s closing of Rs297.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.73, whereas a decrease of 36 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.67 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs352.03. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs75.78 and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant at Rs74.20.

