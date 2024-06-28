Friday, June 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sania Mirza, family return home from Hajj sojourn

Sania Mirza, family return home from Hajj sojourn
Web Desk
5:19 PM | June 28, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Tennis star Sania Mirza recently took a much-needed break from her professional commitments to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage. 

Sania’s father Imran Mirza, brother-in-law Asaduddin and sister Anam Mirza accompanied her on the devotional journey which they concluded just recently. 

Sania and her family were warmly welcomed back home with garlands and flowers. Sania’s mother, Nasim Mirza, shared a photo of the welcome on Instagram. 

The Mirza family shared several pictures and videos from their pilgrimage on social media. 

On Thursday, Anam took to her Instagram and shared some glimpses of their trip. 

Expressing gratitude she wrote, “The most beautiful trip of our lives I still don’t have enough words to describe our journey or what it has done for me and I don’t think I’ll ever have words to describe it. #hajj2024 has been life and perspective changing in everyday. Alhamdulillah x 100.” 

Pakistan's first Olympic markswoman guns for historic medal

Asad also shared glimpses of their devotional trip, treating fans to snippets of their journey. 

Former actress Sana Khan also performed the Hajj pilgrimage this year. She was seen with the Mirza sisters during the whole trip.

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1719549826.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024