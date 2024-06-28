SBP reserves decline by $239m

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have declined by $239 million in last week due to the external debt repayments. “During the week ended on 21-June-2024, SBP reserves decreased by $239 million to $8,895.8 million due to external debt repayments,” the SBP said on Thursday. It added that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.207 billion as of 21-June-2024.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are $8.895 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5.311 billion. The reserves are likely to increase in the weeks to come. The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has recently approved $535 million in financing for Pakistan to support two projects. The additional financing for the Crisis Resilient Social Protection (CRISP) Program aims to strengthen the country’s social protection system and build shock resilience among poor and vulnerable households, while the Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Sectors Transformation (LIVAQUA) Project will promote climate-smart and competitive small and medium producers in the livestock and aquaculture sectors in Sindh.

It is worth mentioning here that in the fiscal year 2024, the total external debt to be serviced is $24.3 billion, with $3.9 billion allocated for interest payments and the remaining $20.4 billion for principal repayments. Up to the 11th month of this fiscal year, $10.8 billion has already been paid, as reported by the SBP. Additionally, an additional $1 billion payment is anticipated in FY24, bringing the total repayment to $12 billion. This is in addition to the rollovers of $11-12 billion this fiscal year.