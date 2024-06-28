Friday, June 28, 2024
Sec 144 imposed in Peshawar for Muharram

June 28, 2024
PESHAWAR    -   The district administration has imposed Section 144 for a one-month period in the district to maintain peace and security during Muharram.

The deputy commissioner of Peshawar has issued an order effective from June 25 to July 25. The order imposes a complete ban on tinted windows for vehicles and shops, aerial firing, and display of weapons.

Unauthorized individuals are also prohibited from using police lights on their vehicles. The use of unregistered vehicles and vehicles with self-styled number plates is banned as well. Those who violate Section 144 will face legal action under Section 188 of the PPC.

