Friday, June 28, 2024
Security planned for Muharram in DI Khan

APP
June 28, 2024
Peshawar

Dera ismail khan  -   District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood assured the security of all Masajid, Imambargahs, and procession routes during the upcoming Muharram ul Haram. He made these remarks while chairing a meeting with station house officers (SHOs) from across the district to review preparations for the month ahead.

SHOs briefed the DPO on security arrangements and issues in their respective areas. Discussions covered duties, accommodation, and other logistical matters for personnel during Muharram ul Haram.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining security, the DPO instructed officers to prioritize the protection of procession routes, Imambargahs, and Masajid. He emphasized zero tolerance for negligence and highlighted the police’s commitment to providing a peaceful environment.

The DPO also directed resolutions for genuine issues faced by police officers and personnel during the meeting.

APP

