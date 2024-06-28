Friday, June 28, 2024
SIC decides to stage strong protest in NA session today

Web Desk
9:57 AM | June 28, 2024
National

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has decided to stage strong protest in the National Assembly (NA) session today (Friday).

In this regard, a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party will be held at 10:00am. The opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub will preside over the meeting.

According to the sources, the strategy regarding budget approval will be formulated during the meeting. All the members of SIC have been directed to ensure participation in the parliamentary party meeting.

