Signboards damaged, power supply suspended due to strong winds in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - As many as 166 feeders of HESCO region tripped on Thursday as a result of gusty winds and rain in various areas of Sindh including Hyderabad.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, HESCO officials took emergency measures in view of the situation on the reports of falling trees and signboards. The spokesperson added that due to the rain and strong winds, the power supply to 52 out of a total of 135 feeders in Hyderabad city was affected.

Meanwhile, after several days of extreme heat and humidity in Hyderabad, rain with strong winds made the weather pleasant on Thursday evening, the rain reduced the heat in the city and its surroundings, while in some areas signboards were damaged due to strong winds, and the power supply was suspended.

Due to the strong winds and rain, about 65 HESCO feeders were tripped. According to the HESCO spokesperson, there had been reports of signboards and trees falling on 11 kV feeder lines in the areas of Auto Bhan Road, Phuleli, Wadhu Wah and Thandi Sarak.

The spokesperson stated that power restoration work will be quickly completed after the rain stops, with safety measures, and the HESCO Chief Muhammad Roshan Otho was personally monitoring the restoration work. The district is experiencing thunderstorms and rain, with the city of Diplo receiving 48 mm of rainfall on Thursday.

According to details, the downpour continues in various villages and cities such as Mithi, Islamkot, and Nagarparkar. The intensity of the rain varies, with some areas receiving light showers and others experiencing heavy rain.

In Diplo, the heavy rain has resulted in water accumulation in various parts of the city. Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Haleem Jagirani instructed the town administration of Diplo to ensure prompt drainage of the accumulated water. Meanwhile, deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon conducted visits to various ongoing schemes and projects across the city to review pace of work.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Ahmed, Municipal Commissioner Jam Zahoor Lakhan, Managing Director WASA Zahid Khemtio and other officials. The team, led by Deputy Commissioner, inspected the development work underway on Auto Bhan Road. The WASA engineer Muhammad Ali Beg briefed them on the challenges encountered and the progress made so far. Later, they evaluated the cleaning operations of drains and sewage lines at Guru Nagar Chowk, where the Town Municipal Commissioner provided updates on the condition of the drains.

Subsequently, DC visited the areas of Faqeer Ka Pir and Choori Bazaar to oversee efforts to streamline the sewerage system. He directed all relevant authorities to ensure effective measures for the prompt drainage of rainwater from these areas, in anticipation of possible rainfall.