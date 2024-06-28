Sikh pilgrims reach Lahore from Kartarpur

LAHORE - For the 185th anniversary celebrations of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Sikh pilgrims from India reached Lahore from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur The yatrees also performed their rituals at Gurdwara Rohri Sahab Aimonabad. The pilgrims were brought under tight security by special buses while Rescue 1122 and the medical team of the Evacuee Trust Property Board were also with them. The Sikh pilgrims will stay at Gurdwara Dera Sahib for two days. The additional secretary shrines said that the best arrangements had been made for the accommodation of pilgrims in Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore. The gurdwara had been decorated with colourful lights while electric generators are remain there in a case of loadshedding. Foolproof security arrangements have been made at entrances. The main function of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s anniversary will be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore, on Saturday, June 29, under the auspices of the ETPB , in which Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, board officers and thousands of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world will participate.