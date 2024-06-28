Sindh CM announces Rs1m compensation for each family of street crimes victims

Women to drive pink buses soon in Sindh, announces CM Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced compensation of Rs1 million for each family who lost a member in street crimes in Karachi. “We will provide Rs1 million to the families of all those who lost their lives in dacoity incidents from January until now,” he said while addressing a Sindh Assembly session on Thursday.

During the session, the assembly approved an interim budget of Rs213.164 billion without opposition and will review the budget and finance bill for the upcoming fiscal year on Friday.

Shah highlighted plans to implement more development projects across Sindh in the coming year. He also addressed issues in Karachi, expressing concern over problems like water shortages.

Regarding finances, Shah explained that the Sindh government aims to expand its tax base without impacting the poor. He stated that schools charging more than five lakh rupees annually will be taxed, and private schools will need to pay taxes to the education department.

He added that hospitals charging over Rs25,000 per bed daily and doctors earning more than Rs3,000 per visit will also face taxes.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the pre-budget session couldn’t be held due to the Senate elections scheduled in March.

Speaking in Sindh Assembly on Thursday, he said that the Sindh government allocated a hefty amount of Rs959 billion for the development projects in the province. “Even our opponents praise the public-private partnerships being introduced by the Sindh government,” he said. According to Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh Assembly holds pre-budget session every year but it wasn’t possible this time due to the Senate elections.

“Punjab allocated Rs842 billion for development schemes, KP allocated Rs416 billion and Balochistan allocated Rs320 billion but Sindh allocated a hefty amount of Rs959 billion,” said Murad Ali Shah. He added that the development schemes of Sindh were put on halt during the caretaker setup but remained continued in Punjab.

Sindh CM was of the view that no provincial government made any new airport but the Sindh government did it in Tharparkar. “We empowered our women in Thar and made schools and colleges in that area. Our women will drive the pink buses very soon,” he said. We did record development work in Thar from 2018 to 2023, he added.