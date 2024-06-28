Friday, June 28, 2024
Sindh police suspend four cops for taking bribe

Web Desk
5:22 PM | June 28, 2024
Regional

Sindh police have suspended four policemen after a video showing them taking a bribe went viral on social media.

Taking notice of the clip, Kimari SSP suspended the four policemen with an order for holding an inquiry against them.

He ordered Pak Colony SDPO to investigate the matter and submit his report pertaining to their alleged offence to him at the earliest.

The clip showing four policemen of Sindh police was widely shared on social media, inviting criticism from the netizens.

The SSP said a strict action will be taken against the accused if they found guilty of taking gratification.

