Sony reveals launch date for ‘Street Fighter’ movie

LONDON - Street Fighter movie is slated to release domestically on March 20, 2026, as announced by Sony. The movie by legendary productions, which acquired the film and television rights to the infamous and popular gaming series in 2023, is being co-developed and produced in collaboration with Japanese game distributor Capcom, which is credited for other popular games like Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. Street Fight has sold 49 million units globally till date, since the franchise launched in 1987 and became one of the most famous and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time. Other popular spin-offs and crossovers featuring characters like Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile and M. Bison spawned from the video game. Street Fighter has previously appeared on the big screen. In 1994, Universal produced a film adaption of the same name, starring Ming-Na Wen, Raul Julia, Kylie Minogue, and Jean-Claude Van Damme. The 2009 movie Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, starring Kristin Kreuk, was distributed by 20th Century Fox. Both projects failed both critically and commercially. The movie’s release date announcement comes amid a time when game adaptations have been booming in recent years, including Sonic the Hedgehog and its 2022 sequel, Tom Holland’s Uncharted, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the Super Mario Bros. Movie.