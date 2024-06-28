South Africa’s chokers tag is out the window, says Marco Jansen

TOROUBA - Young pacer Marco Jansen believes that South Africa have dispelled the “chokers” tag with their sensational run in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The Proteas, led by Aiden Markram, are unstoppable in the ongoing mega event as they are the only side to win all the matches they have played thus far. South Africa held their nerves calm and emerged triumphant in close encounters against England and Nepal. For the unversed, South Africa are often labelled as “chokers” in world cricket, due to their inability to go past the semi-finals stage in any Men’s Cricket World Cup and also because of losing high-stakes matches. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen highlighted the team’s current form changed that label as they got over the line in some tense matches which, according to him, most of the teams could not replicate. “I’m too young, I don’t believe in that any more. For the guys that have been playing a long time, for them to change that narrative or thinking when it comes to this team is very good,” said Jansen. “In terms of the chokers label, I’m glad we changed that a little bit in this World Cup. The games that we’ve played in this World Cup, not a lot of teams would have got over the line,” he added. Marco Jansen played a pivotal role in South Africa’s first-ever victory in a semi-final with brilliant bowling figures of 3/16 in 1.5 overs and was adjudged the Player of the Match. “We weren’t sure how the wicket was going to play. We were happy to get one wicket in the first over, and then by the time I got my third we saw how the wicket was playing,” said Jansen. “Going into this final we’re going to give it our best, and whatever happens, happens.”

It is worth mentioning here that South Africa outclassed Afghanistan by nine wickets in the first semi-final to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 final, scheduled on June 29.