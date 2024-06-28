South Africa thrash Afghanistan to reach first T20 World Cup final

TOROUBA - South Africa delivered a dominant performance to outclass Afghanistan in the first semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, securing their first-ever spot in the final on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 57 runs, South Africa reached the goal in just 8.5 overs with the loss of one wicket. Despite losing Quinton de Kock (5) early to Fazalhaq Farooqi, Reeza Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram steadied the innings and ensured an easy victory. The pair formed an unbeaten 55-run partnership, with Hendricks scoring 29 runs off 25 balls, including three fours and one six, while Markram added 23 runs from 21 balls with four boundaries.

Afghanistan’s decision to bat first on a tricky pitch backfired as they were bowled out for a meager 56 runs in 11.5 overs. The Asian side had a poor start, losing in-form opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) on the last ball of the first over with just four runs on the board. Marco Jansen, who dismissed Gurbaz, continued his fine form by claiming Gulbadin Naib (9) in his next over.

Afghanistan’s middle order collapsed, with Azmatullah Omarzai (10) being the only batsman to reach double figures. They slumped to 28-6 in 6.3 overs. Captain Rashid Khan (8) and all-rounder Karim Janat (8) added a 22-run partnership for the seventh wicket, but their resistance was short-lived. Tabraiz Shamsi broke the partnership, removing Janat and Noor Ahmed (0) in the same over.

Anrich Nortje dismissed Rashid Khan, and Shamsi sealed the deal by taking the last wicket of Naveen-ul-Haq (2).Shamsi finished with impressive figures of 3-6, while Jansen took 3-16. Nortje and Kagiso Rabada each claimed two wickets.

Player of the match Marco Jansen remarked: “I think the guys played really well and executed perfectly. We stuck to our plan and bowled our best deliveries. The pitch offered some assistance, and we kept it simple. It’s awesome, and we will enjoy this win and focus on the next match.”

Scores in Brief

SOUTH AFRICA 60-1 in 8.5 overs (Hendricks 29*, Farooqi 1-11) beat AFGHANISTAN 56 in 11.5 overs (Omarzai 10, Shamsi 3-6, Jansen 3-16) by 9 wickets.