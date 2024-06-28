Tit for Tat

In all matters of foreign relations, proportionality is key. Responding to provocation properly is an art, and given the subtle nature of the provocation from the United States House of Representatives, Pakistan must answer in an equally measured manner.

As such, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s announcement that the government would introduce a resolution in the National Assembly to counter a recently adopted US motion regarding democracy in Pakistan is the correct approach. Building on the statement made by the Foreign Office, the Pakistani top legislative body needs to give an appropriate response to its American counterpart, and in that process, demonstrate that it too can set aside partisan politics and unite to face external pressure.

Ishaq Dar was correct to point out the need for mutual dignity and respect in bilateral communication, given the fact that Pakistan too can criticize internal drawbacks in other countries. We do not know if the Pakistani resolution is as explicit as the US one or if it takes a more measured tone, but given the dynamic of internal politics in the US, the Pakistani resolution can be extremely damning if it was drafted that way.

This is especially true given the nature of the subject the US resolution moralized on. The US is actively arming and politically backing a horrific genocide in Israel, yet talks about “human rights” in its draft. It is brutally repressing democratic rights of protest and assembly when breaking up university protests against the genocide, yet talks about democracy in its draft. The US continues to be wracked by xenophobia, racism, and discrimination on a governmental level, yet it talks about equal opportunities.

The list can go on. The West’s lip service to the notions of democracy and human rights now stands exposed across the globe. Pakistan must not be cowed by these empty words.