Friday, June 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tributes paid to TV artist Khursheed Shahid

Third death anniversary

Tributes paid to TV artist Khursheed Shahid
Agencies
June 28, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD   -   The third death anniversary of renowned Radio and TV artist Begum Khursheed Shahid was observed on Thursday.  Born in Delhi, Khursheed Shahid began acting and singing at the age of nine from All India Radio, Delhi. After the partition of the subcontinent in 1947, she along with her family moved to Lahore. She performed in various famous TV dramas including Ras Malai, Wadi-e-Purkhar, Kaanch Ka Pul, Kiran Kahani and Dhund. In 1995, Khursheed was honoured for her contributions with the Pride of Performance by government of Pakistan. She died on June 27, 2021 in Lahore.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1719466123.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024