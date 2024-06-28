Two held over issuing of fake passports

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing has apprehended Syed Nusrat Ali, the superintendent, and Farid Shah, the former assistant director of the Sadar Passport Office, for their involvement in issuing Pakistani passports to 63 foreigners. The arrested officials are accused of tampering with records and data within the passport office to facilitate the illegal issuance.

An investigation revealed that the fraudulent passports were primarily issued to Afghan nationals, who were then using these documents to work abroad. Consequently, all the forged passports have been canceled. Following the arrests, the FIA’s Counter Terrorism Wing is continuing further actions to uncover additional details and individuals involved in the scheme.