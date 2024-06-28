Two killed, three injured in shooting attack on Gujranwala family

RAHWALI - In the Rahwali area of Gujranwala, unknown assailants opened fire on a family sleeping on their roof, resulting in the deaths of two family members and the severe injury of three others, rescue said on Thursday.

According to the rescue team, the incident took place in the Jameelpura area of Rahwali in Gujranwala, where the attackers shot the victims in the head.

The rescue team said the dead bodies and the injured persons of the same family were swiftly transferred to the hospital.

The rescue team confirmed that the deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Walayat and 35-year-old Musarrat Muazzam.

The rescue team said 7-year-old Haram, 80-year-old Hanifan Bibi, and 30-year-old Samina Bibi were among the injured.

The Rahwali police arrived at the scene and commenced an initial investigation into the incident.