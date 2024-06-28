Friday, June 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two killed, three injured in shooting attack on Gujranwala family

Agencies
June 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

RAHWALI   -   In the Rahwali area of Gujranwala, unknown assailants opened fire on a family sleeping on their roof, resulting in the deaths of two family members and the severe injury of three others, rescue said on Thursday.

According to the rescue team, the incident took place in the Jameelpura area of Rahwali in Gujranwala, where the attackers shot the victims in the head.

The rescue team said the dead bodies and the injured persons of the same family were swiftly transferred to the hospital.

The rescue team confirmed that the deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Walayat and 35-year-old Musarrat Muazzam.

The rescue team said 7-year-old Haram, 80-year-old Hanifan Bibi, and 30-year-old Samina Bibi were among the injured.

The Rahwali police arrived at the scene and commenced an initial investigation into the incident.

Rain, thunderstorms bring relief to sweltering Karachi

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1719466123.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024