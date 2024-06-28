UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CEO

Reportage Empire Properties announces its entry into Pakistan's real estate market under the leadership of newly appointed CEO, Mr. Asim Iftikhar. Mr. Asim brings over 15 years of diverse experience in the real estate and FMCG sector. As a seasoned entrepreneur, he co-founded Overseas Marketing Group Inc. and held pivotal roles in industry-leading companies such as Zameen.com, Imarat Group and Rafi Group. His career is marked by a commitment to innovation, meticulous planning, and client satisfaction.

Mr. Iftikhar’s extensive background in sales, marketing, and business development, combined with his experience as a speaker and subject matter expert at NUST Professional Development Centre, positions him perfectly to lead Reportage Empire Properties in introducing new international standards to Pakistan's real estate market. His visionary leadership aims to transform the sector by forming strategic partnerships and driving innovation.

“I, along with the Managing Partner Faisal Iftikhar, am very excited to bring Reportage Properties to Pakistan through this strategic joint venture,” said Mr. Iftikhar. “Our focus will be on delivering projects that adhere to global best practices, thereby addressing the trust deficit in the local market and contributing to the country’s economic growth.”

About Reportage Properties:

With over 20 years of experience, Reportage Properties is one of the largest private developers in the United Arab Emirates, with projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and now Egypt. The company is dedicated to providing innovative, modern, and affordable housing solutions that offer outstanding value to investors and safe, comfortable homes to buyers. Reportage Properties is committed to timely delivery and creating homes with unparalleled standards of living.

Expanding to Pakistan:

Reportage Empire Properties, a subsidiary of Reportage International and a joint venture between Reportage Properties UAE and Empire Properties Pakistan, is poised to revolutionize Pakistan's real estate industry by delivering finished projects that offer outstanding value and innovative design. The company’s expansion plans include opening offices in major cities across Pakistan, bringing in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to boost the economy and create jobs.

Reportage Empire Properties will offer Pakistani buyers the opportunity to invest in properties both within Pakistan and in the UAE, ensuring access to international standards and high-quality living. Under Mr. Asim Iftikhar’s leadership, the company is committed to setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector, leveraging international expertise to enhance project execution and ensure client satisfaction.