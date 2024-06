FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has extended the last date to apply for an entry test for under-graduate admissions till July 5. According to university sources here Thursday, the first entry test will be held on July 14. Further details are available at university website www.uaf.edu.pk or landline No 041-9200161-70 extension 5050, 3315. It may be learnt that the university has established entry test centers in 12 cities of the province.