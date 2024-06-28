Yasir Pirzada appointed as DG of Pakistan Sports Board

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government has appointed Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, a Grade 20 officer of the Inland Revenue Service, as the new Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board. Previously serving as Commissioner Inland Revenue Appeals at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Lahore, Pirzada replaced Shoaib Khoso, who was dismissed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in April over an alleged fake degree scandal.

Yasir Pirzada, an acclaimed writer and author of five books, began his career in the Income Tax Group after passing the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam in 1996. He belongs to the 24th Common Group of CSS. Over his career, he has held multiple key positions in Islamabad, including Member Administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government. During his tenure at the CDA, Pirzada earned a reputation as a straightforward and strict administrator. He expedited pending inquiries and initiated the digitization of official processes, though this was not completed before his departure. His merit-based policies and firm stance often put him at odds with the CDA union, but he maintained his commitment to merit and integrity. It is anticipated that Yasir Pirzada’s vision and strict administrative policies will bring significant improvements to the Pakistan Sports Board. With sports in Pakistan facing decline due to poor management by various federations, there is hope that the new Director General will first streamline operations within the Board. Following this, he is expected to hold the federations accountable and drive them to elevate the standards of Pakistani sports to new heights.