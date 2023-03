Share:

Peshawar - After a major crackdown, Peshawar police recovered 118kg drugs from a car in Chamkani locality here on Monday.

A police official said that the police team recovered 64kg charas and 54kg opium from the car, which were being smuggled to other parts of the country from the provincial capital.

He said the drug traffickers managed their escape in the darkness of the night while leaving behind the drugs-laden car.