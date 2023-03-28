Share:

A 16-year-old elephant, Noor Jehan, has been suffering from joint pain at the Karachi Zoo and her condition is reportedly deteriorating as anything can happen to her at any time.

The zoo administration has kept Noor on painkillers, resulting in various organs of the elephant becoming infected. Reportedly, due to pain in her bones, Noor is unable to walk as the drugs given to reduce the swelling of her joints have intensified the state of her knees.

The sources said the zoo was formerly advised by international organisations to keep the elephants in the open spaces, after which Karachi Zoo Senior Director Khalid Hashmi wrote a letter instructing that the elephants be shifted to Safari Park. However, Noor has not been transferred to Safari Park.

The zoo director said "The health of the elephant is not that bad. Noor Jehan's tests have been done and efforts are being made to improve her health through medicines. Her medicines are imported from abroad, which costs more."

The representative of the international animal welfare organization, when contacted, said a plan of action will be decided as soon as the report is compiled, while nothing could be said definitively about when they will visit the Karachi Zoo.