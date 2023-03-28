LAHORE - Country’s top athletes called on Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz under Elite Players Meet up initiative at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. The important meeting was convened to provide top athletes of the country an opportunity to share their issues including training, nutrition, funding and participation in international sports events. Wahab Riaz asked the players about their problems and assured them that all possible measureswill be taken to resolve their issues. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi and Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan were also present in the meeting. World Cup winning kabaddi star Shafiq Chishti, Olympian Arshad Nadeem, Paralympic gold medallist Haider Ali, World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan, World Beach Wrestling Champion Inam Butt, athlete Shajar Abbas, wrestler Shareef Tahir, national junior cyclist Fatima Tahir and Aqib Shah also participated in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports said that the top athletes of the country will be provided all necessary facilities for modern training, nutrition, conditioning etc. The services of top foreign coaches will be hired for the coaching of top national athletes, he added.
Staff Reporter
March 28, 2023
