LAHORE - Country’s top athletes called on Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz under Elite Players Meet up initia­tive at National Hockey Sta­dium on Monday. The impor­tant meeting was convened to provide top athletes of the country an opportunity to share their issues including training, nutrition, funding and participation in interna­tional sports events. Wahab Riaz asked the players about their problems and assured them that all possible mea­sureswill be taken to resolve their issues. DG Sports Pun­jab Tariq Qureshi and Direc­tor Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan were also present in the meeting. World Cup winning kabaddi star Shafiq Chishti, Olympian Arshad Nadeem, Paralympic gold medallist Haider Ali, World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan, World Beach Wres­tling Champion Inam Butt, athlete Shajar Abbas, wres­tler Shareef Tahir, national ju­nior cyclist Fatima Tahir and Aqib Shah also participated in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports said that the top athletes of the coun­try will be provided all nec­essary facilities for modern training, nutrition, condition­ing etc. The services of top foreign coaches will be hired for the coaching of top na­tional athletes, he added.