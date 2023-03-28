Share:

SHARJAH - Afghanistan defeated Paki­stan by seven wickets during the second T20I in Sharjah on Sunday to claim a historic se­ries win.

Chasing a target of 131 runs, Afghanistan reached home on the penultimate ball of the in­nings. This is Afghanistan’s first-ever series win against Pakistan. Opener Rahmanul­lah Gurbaz top-scored with 44 runs while Ibrahim Zadran struck 38. However, Najibul­lah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi contributed significant 23 and 14 runs respectively. For Pakistan, Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, Imad Wasim scored his maiden T20I fifty as Paki­stan were restricted to 130- 6 in 20 overs. Imad made unbeatenon 64 runs off 57 balls. Captain Shadab Khan cracked 32 off 25 balls. Apart from Farooqi’s two scalps, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan and Karim Janat claimed one wicket each