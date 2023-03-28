SHARJAH - Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by seven wickets during the second T20I in Sharjah on Sunday to claim a historic series win.
Chasing a target of 131 runs, Afghanistan reached home on the penultimate ball of the innings. This is Afghanistan’s first-ever series win against Pakistan. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 44 runs while Ibrahim Zadran struck 38. However, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi contributed significant 23 and 14 runs respectively. For Pakistan, Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan claimed one wicket each.
Earlier, Imad Wasim scored his maiden T20I fifty as Pakistan were restricted to 130- 6 in 20 overs. Imad made unbeatenon 64 runs off 57 balls. Captain Shadab Khan cracked 32 off 25 balls. Apart from Farooqi’s two scalps, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan and Karim Janat claimed one wicket each