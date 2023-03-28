Share:

AirSial, Pakistan’s third private airline, is all set to launch flight operations for Saudi Arabia in order to provide convenience to Umrah pilgrims.

The carrier will begin offering four weekly flights from Lahore to Saudi Arabia starting from 29 March, with services available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Chairman AirSial Fazal Jeelani said that airline would also operate weekly flights to Saudi Arabia from Islamabad from March 30.

“AirSial will start Karachi-Jeddah and Peshawar to Jeddah flights in second phase,” he said, adding that Airbus320 will be used for Saudi Arabia flights.

Jeelani said that flight operation was launched to facilitate Umrah pilgrims, adding that AirSial would operate 68 flights to Saudi Arabia monthly.