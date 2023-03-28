Share:

INDIAN WELLS - Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-0 7-6(5) to keep his title de­fense on track at the Miami Open on Sunday, as Canadi­an Bianca Andreescu cruised past American Sofia Kenin in straight sets. Spain’s teen phenom won Indian Wells to retake the top ranking last week and kept the momen­tum going at Hard Rock Sta­dium as he fired off 26 win­ners to set up a fourth-round meeting with Australian Open semi-finalist Tommy Paul. Former US Open cham­pion Andreescu harnessed her mighty serve to topple Kenin 6-4 6-4, sending over seven aces as the 2020 Aus­tralian Open winner failed to mount much of a defense after an early exit from In­dian Wells. Botic van de Zan­dschulp of the Netherlands stunned third seed Casper Ruud 3-6 6-4 6-4, while Denmark’s Holger Rune sent over seven aces and 27 winners to stop Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-4 6-2. The seventh seed next faces American Taylor Fritz. Fourth seed Daniil Medve­dev advanced by walkover after Alex Molcan withdrew, while his Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1 6-2. Italian Jannik Sinner beat Bulgar­ian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-4. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka defeated 31st seed Marie Bouzkova 6-1 6-2 and will next face former French Open cham­pion Barbora Krejcikova, who beat American Madison Keys 7-6(4) 6-3. Olympic champion Belinda Bencic was knocked out 7-6(8) 6-3 by Ekaterina Alexandrova.